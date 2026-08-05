Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 953.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,444 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of IDEX worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $237.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $243.80.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $920.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.38 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price objective on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $261.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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