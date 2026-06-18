Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,402,650 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,468,961 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.36% of AbbVie worth $1,462,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.73 and a one year high of $244.81. The company's 50 day moving average price is $211.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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