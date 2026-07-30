Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,884,336 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 1,614,253 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.35% of Netflix worth $1,431,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $126.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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