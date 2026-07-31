Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,473 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,228,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $350.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $359.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings estimates: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76 and its FY2027 estimate to $24.86 from $24.00. The revisions are above the current consensus estimate of $23.97 for the year. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76 and its FY2027 estimate to $24.86 from $24.00. The revisions are above the current consensus estimate of $23.97 for the year. Positive Sentiment: Capital-return outlook remains attractive: JPMorgan plans a 10% dividend increase and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. These measures can enhance per-share earnings and make the stock more appealing to income-focused investors. JPMorgan capital position and shareholder returns

JPMorgan plans a 10% dividend increase and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. These measures can enhance per-share earnings and make the stock more appealing to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and sector rotation: JPMorgan’s recent quarter produced $6.14 in EPS and approximately $58 billion in revenue, beating expectations by wide margins. Financial stocks have since outperformed as investors moved toward relatively cheaper, defensive companies and banks benefited from investment-banking and AI-financing activity. JPMorgan second-quarter strength

JPMorgan’s recent quarter produced $6.14 in EPS and approximately $58 billion in revenue, beating expectations by wide margins. Financial stocks have since outperformed as investors moved toward relatively cheaper, defensive companies and banks benefited from investment-banking and AI-financing activity. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan Private Bank’s record 10 awards in Asia-Pacific reinforce the firm’s brand and wealth-management franchise, but the recognition is unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. J.P. Morgan Private Bank awards

JPMorgan Private Bank’s record 10 awards in Asia-Pacific reinforce the firm’s brand and wealth-management franchise, but the recognition is unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon’s warnings that markets may be underpricing economic and geopolitical risks could temper enthusiasm and increase volatility. Separately, JPMorgan economists moved their forecast for the next Federal Reserve rate hike to December, citing persistent inflation; higher rates may support interest income but could pressure economic growth and credit quality. Jamie Dimon market warning

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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