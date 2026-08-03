Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 26,481 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,501 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,481 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.36% of Helios Technologies worth $29,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company's stock.

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Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLIO opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $95.05. The company's 50-day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLIO

Insider Transactions at Helios Technologies

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $544,961.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,283.14. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,121 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

Further Reading

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