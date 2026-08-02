Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 44,111 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,745 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,111 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.64% of Builders FirstSource worth $56,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 0.71%.The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Builders FirstSource to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Builders FirstSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to maintain constructive ratings despite lowering their targets. Truist kept a “buy” rating with a $90 target, while Royal Bank of Canada and Oppenheimer retained “outperform” ratings with $88 and $90 targets, respectively—implying roughly 32%–36% upside from the referenced price. Analyst price target updates

Analysts continue to maintain constructive ratings despite lowering their targets. Truist kept a “buy” rating with a $90 target, while Royal Bank of Canada and Oppenheimer retained “outperform” ratings with $88 and $90 targets, respectively—implying roughly 32%–36% upside from the referenced price. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst actions were mixed but broadly cautious: RBC, Oppenheimer, and Truist each reduced their price targets, while Wells Fargo cut its target to $65 and moved to an “equal weight” rating. The lower targets suggest expectations for slower recovery, even though some firms still view the current valuation as attractive. Wells Fargo analyst update

The analyst actions were mixed but broadly cautious: RBC, Oppenheimer, and Truist each reduced their price targets, while Wells Fargo cut its target to $65 and moved to an “equal weight” rating. The lower targets suggest expectations for slower recovery, even though some firms still view the current valuation as attractive. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share missed the $1.25 consensus estimate and fell sharply from $2.38 a year earlier. Revenue declined 8.8% year over year to $3.86 billion, below the $3.91 billion estimate, indicating weaker demand and reduced operating leverage. Q2 earnings and revenue miss

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share missed the $1.25 consensus estimate and fell sharply from $2.38 a year earlier. Revenue declined 8.8% year over year to $3.86 billion, below the $3.91 billion estimate, indicating weaker demand and reduced operating leverage. Negative Sentiment: Builders FirstSource issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $14.0 billion to $14.8 billion, with the upper end only matching consensus expectations. Commentary around weaker housing demand and a lower outlook is adding to concerns about near-term growth and profitability. Q2 outlook and housing-demand concerns

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Further Reading

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