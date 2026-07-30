Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 446,139 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,458,488 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 446,139 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.77% of Amphenol worth $1,195,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after acquiring an additional 888,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $150.66 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $178.52. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Key Stories Impacting Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amphenol reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share , above the $1.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.81 a year earlier. Revenue rose 55% year over year to $8.76 billion , exceeding the $8.26 billion estimate. Amphenol earnings report

Amphenol reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $1.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.81 a year earlier. Revenue rose 55% year over year to , exceeding the $8.26 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth, acquisitions and record orders. The earnings call highlighted an AI-driven demand surge that helped produce a record quarter, supporting the outlook for continued growth. Amphenol earnings call and AI demand

Management cited strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth, acquisitions and record orders. The earnings call highlighted an AI-driven demand surge that helped produce a record quarter, supporting the outlook for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was well ahead of expectations: EPS of $1.40-$1.42 versus the $1.26 consensus and revenue of $9.3-$9.4 billion versus the $8.6 billion estimate. The upbeat forecast is likely the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Amphenol Q2 earnings and guidance

Third-quarter guidance was well ahead of expectations: EPS of versus the $1.26 consensus and revenue of versus the $8.6 billion estimate. The upbeat forecast is likely the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts’ upward earnings revisions and a recent “hammer” chart pattern suggest improving technical and fundamental momentum, although these signals are less significant than the earnings and guidance beat. Amphenol technical pattern

Analysts’ upward earnings revisions and a recent “hammer” chart pattern suggest improving technical and fundamental momentum, although these signals are less significant than the earnings and guidance beat. Negative Sentiment: A broader market sell-off tied to higher oil prices, U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision created a less supportive backdrop for technology and growth stocks. Market sell-off and oil prices

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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