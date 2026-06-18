Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 60,139 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,473 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 60,139 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.45% of Intuitive Surgical worth $897,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 18,062 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,463 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,070.2% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 503,171 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $284,976,000 after buying an additional 460,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $402.18 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.68 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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