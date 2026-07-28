JAT Capital Mgmt LP Buys 29,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 644.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 19.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after purchasing an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,040,858,000 after purchasing an additional 194,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $900.20 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $970.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here