Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 212.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,820 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 228,424 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $27,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,875,400,000 after buying an additional 4,998,154 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,517,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,066,550,000 after buying an additional 3,949,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $287,627,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $99,922,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,432,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $633,271,000 after buying an additional 1,232,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Get GEHC alerts: Sign Up

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,363.02. This trade represents a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 11,847 shares of company stock valued at $719,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE HealthCare Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE HealthCare Technologies wasn't on the list.

While GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here