Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $841,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,313 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,330,008.24. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock worth $8,258,950 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $79.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Amkor Technology's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Melius Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMKR

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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