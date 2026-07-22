Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 13,995 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,442 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 24,056.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $3,182,951,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 924.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,883,610 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 3,504,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $6,019,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,672,684 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $5,211,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

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Salesforce Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE CRM opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $274.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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