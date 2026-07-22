Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $11.82 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $11,816,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Entegris at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dream Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $27,025,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 616.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 125,822 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,196 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 418,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,224,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,669,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,886,975.88. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,025,460.57. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,466 shares of company stock worth $6,186,624 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $140.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $186.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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