Jennison Associates LLC Sells 7,506 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DTE Energy worth $50,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,807 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 target price on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $148.12 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day moving average is $143.74. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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