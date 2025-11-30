Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $20.70 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Jessup Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,038 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 8.3% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the sale, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

