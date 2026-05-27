JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,888 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,004 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.30% of JFrog worth $22,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of JFrog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company's stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Guggenheim raised their price objective on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -137.75 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $49,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,609.60. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 117,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $7,494,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,340,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $213,075,331.08. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,555 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,996. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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