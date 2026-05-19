JFrog Ltd. $FROG Stake Decreased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 400,812 shares during the quarter. JFrog accounts for 2.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of JFrog worth $155,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,734,000 after buying an additional 362,654 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,710,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,306,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,083,000 after buying an additional 170,146 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,376,000 after buying an additional 1,220,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,067,000 after buying an additional 331,457 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 15,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $627,905.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,632,065.30. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 117,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $7,494,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,340,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $213,075,331.08. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,688,931. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $72.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.JFrog's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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