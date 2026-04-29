Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Match Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Match Group by 33.6%, selling 32,571 shares to finish the quarter with 64,471 shares valued at about $2.08 million, while institutional investors own roughly 94.05% of the stock.
  • Match Group reported quarterly EPS of $0.83, missing the $1.00 consensus, while revenue was $878.01 million, up about 2.1% year-over-year.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.20 (annualized $0.80, yield 2.2%), and analysts hold a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $36.42.
  • Five stocks we like better than Match Group.

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,471 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 32,571 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC's holdings in Match Group were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 652.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,376 shares of the technology company's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,676 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Match Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,892 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of Match Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Match Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $39.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $878.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.86 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 289.29% and a net margin of 17.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Match Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Match Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Match Group Right Now?

Before you consider Match Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Match Group wasn't on the list.

While Match Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines