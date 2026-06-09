Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,873 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,816 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company's stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,276,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,235,000 after acquiring an additional 142,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,345,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $149.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:JCI opened at $144.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average of $129.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $148.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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