Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,630 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,892 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $53,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company's stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,224. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here