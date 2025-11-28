Free Trial
Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Johnson Financial Group purchased a new stake of 3,139 shares in Elevance Health during Q2, valued at about $1.22 million, adding to a stock that is roughly 89.24% institutionally owned.
  • Elevance Health beat expectations in its latest quarter with $6.03 EPS vs. $5.03 expected and revenue of $50.09 billion (up 12% year-over-year); the company has a market cap of about $75.25 billion and a PE of 13.84.
  • Elevance announced a quarterly dividend of $1.71 (annualized $6.84, ~2.0% yield; ex-dividend Dec. 5), and analysts hold a consensus "Hold" rating with a $398.44 price target (12 Buy, 10 Hold, 1 Sell).
Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Elevance Health by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $338.61 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $332.82 and its 200 day moving average is $336.50. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Elevance Health's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $343.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.44.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

