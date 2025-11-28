Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Elevance Health by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $338.61 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $332.82 and its 200 day moving average is $336.50. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Elevance Health's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $343.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.44.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

