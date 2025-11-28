Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,459 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,880 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.Evergy's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Evergy to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $80.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

