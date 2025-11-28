Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 233 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 49.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 368 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company's stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $149.31 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $142.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Melius initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Diamondback Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.77.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

