Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 12.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,118 shares of the company's stock worth $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $156.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $29,162,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 940,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,157,653.55. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,676,514 shares of company stock worth $204,832,922 over the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

