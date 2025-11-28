Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Target were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 128,830 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the retailer's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

