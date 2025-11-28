Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $548,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 573.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Read Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison's payout ratio is 59.44%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Consolidated Edison, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Consolidated Edison wasn't on the list.

While Consolidated Edison currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here