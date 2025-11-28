Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $748,000 Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $174.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $185.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

