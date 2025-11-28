Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $871,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,029 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,411 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.BorgWarner's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is 107.94%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $141,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,437.65. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,972 shares of company stock worth $1,425,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

