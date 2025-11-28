Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Waste Management were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 125.3% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $217.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.68.

View Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waste Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Management wasn't on the list.

While Waste Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here