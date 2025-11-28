Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,214,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $979,794,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $724,984,000 after buying an additional 174,056 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $784.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $800.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $757.91.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

