Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,682 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,713,446,000 after purchasing an additional 339,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,579,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,458,362,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,960,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $404,288,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $460.58 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $431.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,344,730.75. The trade was a 28.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $442.32.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

