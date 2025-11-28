Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,397 Shares of Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 15,397 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Robert Half were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Quarry LP raised its stake in Robert Half by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 963 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 45.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 30.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $187,799.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $338,125.44. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.01. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43. Robert Half had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.25%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

