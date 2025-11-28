Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,765 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,883 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $196,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,364.25. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 6,164 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $407,563.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 115,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,626,148.56. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,863 shares of company stock worth $6,572,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The company had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Baird R W raised Dolby Laboratories to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dolby Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dolby Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dolby Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Dolby Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here