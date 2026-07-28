Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,098 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported second-quarter revenue of $25.31 billion, up 6.6% year over year and ahead of analyst expectations. Adjusted EPS of $2.90 also exceeded consensus estimates, while management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $11.60–$11.75 per share. Johnson & Johnson Raised Its Outlook

Johnson & Johnson reported second-quarter revenue of $25.31 billion, up 6.6% year over year and ahead of analyst expectations. Adjusted EPS of $2.90 also exceeded consensus estimates, while management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $11.60–$11.75 per share. Positive Sentiment: The proposed talc settlement could remove a major source of legal uncertainty for Johnson & Johnson by resolving tens of thousands of ovarian-cancer claims, provided at least 95% of remaining claims participate. The agreement follows a favorable ruling by the federal multidistrict-litigation court. Johnson & Johnson Agrees to Pay Up to $5.5 Billion to Settle Talc Lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $266.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $164.23 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The stock's fifty day moving average is $243.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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