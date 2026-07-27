Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Family Manage LLC

Family Manage LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,496 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Family Manage LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $263.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.55. The company has a market capitalization of $634.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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