Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,953 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evansbrook LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company's stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the company's stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Stillwater Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. DV Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,655,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1%

JNJ opened at $256.51 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $245.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $618.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $274.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,779,963.81. This trade represents a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Argus set a $300.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish: JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Johnson & Johnson Stock?

JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Oncology and immunology expansion strengthens the growth pipeline: J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Firefly Bio

J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Positive Sentiment: Promising regulatory and shareholder-return news: The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. RYBREVANT FASPRO Receives FDA Priority Review

The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. Neutral Sentiment: In-vivo CAR-T investment adds potential but carries execution risk: JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. J&J Ventures Further Into In Vivo CAR-T

JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: The $5.5 billion talc settlement weighs on sentiment: The proposed agreement would resolve roughly 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, subject to 95% claimant participation. Although it could reduce litigation uncertainty, investors are focused on the substantial cash obligation, including up to $3 billion in 2027, and execution risk. Johnson & Johnson to Pay $5.5 Billion to Resolve Talc Litigation

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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