Joho Capital LLC Purchases 9,800 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Joho Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,850 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.5% of Joho Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Joho Capital LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $118.13 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $165,964.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 633,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,946,336.72. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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