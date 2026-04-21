Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,065 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,702,639 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,096,577,000 after buying an additional 750,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $907,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $143.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $204,771.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here