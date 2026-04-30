Joseph Group Capital Management Raises Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management's holdings in Progressive were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 106.6% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Progressive by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Progressive by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 162 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC cut shares of Progressive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $238.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,227. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 3,517 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $745,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,776. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,933 shares of company stock worth $1,441,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $289.96. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.03%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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