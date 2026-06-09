JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 8,046,287 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,046,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.08% of Entergy worth $2,097,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Entergy by 825.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Entergy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 78,692 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Entergy Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Research Partners cut Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETR

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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