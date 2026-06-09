JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.68 Billion Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193,256 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 682,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.23% of Equinix worth $1,680,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Equinix by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,062.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,060.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $916.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,398.80. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,779 shares of company stock worth $15,580,249. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

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About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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