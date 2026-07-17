JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s 9th Largest Position

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 251.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 143,478 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $343.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $351.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $318.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Autonomous Res cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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