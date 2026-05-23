JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s 6th Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,257 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $136,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $306.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $256.00 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $821.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $300.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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