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JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s 9th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
June 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Rockefeller Capital Management increased its JPMorgan Chase stake by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 2.33 million shares worth about $749.4 million. JPM now ranks as the firm’s 9th largest position.
  • JPMorgan reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $5.94 versus estimates of $5.50 and revenue of $50.54 billion, up 10% year over year. The company also continues to post solid profitability, including a 20.66% net margin and 17.54% return on equity.
  • The bank announced a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, payable July 31, implying a 1.8% annualized yield. Meanwhile, analysts remain mixed overall, with a consensus rating of Hold and a target price of $339.08.
  • Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325,791 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 167,409 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $749,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:JPM opened at $325.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $272.11 and a one year high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $309.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,156 shares of company stock worth $8,619,735. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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