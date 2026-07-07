JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan Chase to $360 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the bank. Benzinga/The Fly report

Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan Chase to $360 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect strong second-quarter results for large Wall Street banks, helped by a surge in trading activity and deal fees, including activity tied to the SpaceX IPO. Reuters

Analysts expect strong second-quarter results for large Wall Street banks, helped by a surge in trading activity and deal fees, including activity tied to the SpaceX IPO. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s own strategists have been constructive on risk assets, including recommending investors buy the semiconductor pullback and highlighting a broader market recovery later in 2026. Yahoo Finance/Investing.com

JPMorgan’s own strategists have been constructive on risk assets, including recommending investors buy the semiconductor pullback and highlighting a broader market recovery later in 2026. Positive Sentiment: The bank was also cited in reports about large U.S. banks exploring a possible Fiserv debit-network deal, which could eventually give major issuers more leverage over debit-fee economics. Reuters

The bank was also cited in reports about large U.S. banks exploring a possible Fiserv debit-network deal, which could eventually give major issuers more leverage over debit-fee economics. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan was mentioned in reports about adding a high-yield dividend stock to its July U.S. Equity Analyst Focus List, but the article does not indicate a direct change to JPM’s own fundamentals. 24/7 Wall St.

JPMorgan was mentioned in reports about adding a high-yield dividend stock to its July U.S. Equity Analyst Focus List, but the article does not indicate a direct change to JPM’s own fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is expected to report earnings soon, keeping investor attention focused on whether trading, investment banking, and lending strength can translate into another beat. American Banking News

JPMorgan is expected to report earnings soon, keeping investor attention focused on whether trading, investment banking, and lending strength can translate into another beat. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon reiterated that JPMorgan wants to fight stablecoin yield rules in the proposed CLARITY Act, underscoring ongoing regulatory and policy risk in digital assets. Motley Fool

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $342.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.39. 1,026,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,787. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $313.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.02. The company has a market capitalization of $912.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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