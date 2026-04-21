JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,720 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 34,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Burney Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Burney Co.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $316.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.73. The company has a market cap of $849.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.34 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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