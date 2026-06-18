JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 170,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,350,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $15,964,000. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 944,735 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $333.45 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $308.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $269.72 and a 12-month high of $337.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $893.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Argus upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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