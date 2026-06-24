JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $334.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $338.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $310.11 and its 200-day moving average is $308.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and highlighted it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Article Title

Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and highlighted it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is deploying agentic AI across parts of its banking operations suggest potential efficiency gains and margin support over time. Article Title

Reports that JPMorgan is deploying agentic AI across parts of its banking operations suggest potential efficiency gains and margin support over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings strength remains an important tailwind, as JPMorgan previously beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, backing up the stock’s premium valuation.

Recent earnings strength remains an important tailwind, as JPMorgan previously beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, backing up the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan; the sale may draw attention, but the scheduled nature of the trade makes it a limited signal on fundamentals. Article Title

General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan; the sale may draw attention, but the scheduled nature of the trade makes it a limited signal on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines referenced JPMorgan strategists discussing market risks such as Fed policy, institutional rebalancing, and inflation; these are broader market themes rather than direct JPMorgan-specific catalysts.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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