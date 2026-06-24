JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,661 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 122,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $122,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and highlighted it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Article Title

Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and highlighted it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is deploying agentic AI across parts of its banking operations suggest potential efficiency gains and margin support over time. Article Title

Reports that JPMorgan is deploying agentic AI across parts of its banking operations suggest potential efficiency gains and margin support over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings strength remains an important tailwind, as JPMorgan previously beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, backing up the stock’s premium valuation.

Recent earnings strength remains an important tailwind, as JPMorgan previously beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, backing up the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan; the sale may draw attention, but the scheduled nature of the trade makes it a limited signal on fundamentals. Article Title

General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan; the sale may draw attention, but the scheduled nature of the trade makes it a limited signal on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines referenced JPMorgan strategists discussing market risks such as Fed policy, institutional rebalancing, and inflation; these are broader market themes rather than direct JPMorgan-specific catalysts.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $334.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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