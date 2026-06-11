JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Raised by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $309.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.39 and a 200-day moving average of $306.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $830.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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